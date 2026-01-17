'Suspicious device' found in Deer Trace Kohler parking lot, north end of shopping center evacuated

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The Kohler Police Department closed off the parking lot at the Deer Trace Shopping Center Saturday morning after being notified at 10:06 a.m. of a suspicious device near the cart corral in front of the Target store in the shopping center.

According to a release from Kohler PD, the north end of the shopping center was evacuated until the item was removed by the Milwaukee Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The Milwaukee Police Department Hazardous Device Unit, the FBI Milwaukee Field Office, Sheboygan County Sheriff's and Police Departments as well as the Kohler Fire Department all helped respond to the incident.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Kohler Police Department, according to the Chief of Police.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information from authorities.

