Some frustrated as Sheboygan committee approves controversial Amazon land deal despite resident opposition

SHEBOYGAN — A major development in Sheboygan moved forward Monday night as the city's Finance and Personnel Committee approved a controversial land deal with Amazon, despite opposition from some residents who packed City Hall.

The committee voted 3-2 to approve selling 58.1 acres of city-owned land to Amazon.com for $2 million, or $35,000 per acre. The deal now heads to the Common Council for final approval next Monday.

Nearly all public comments during the meeting opposed the agreement for land in Sheboygan's business park district near the intersection of Stahl Road and South Taylor Drive.

"We just want what's best for citizens here in Sheboygan," said Lisa Salgado, who has been organizing protests against the deal.

Under the contract, Amazon would use the land for a logistics center. The company will have over two years for inspection and due diligence to close the deal.

Mayor Ryan Sorenson defended the agreement, highlighting its economic benefits.

"This will create hundreds of new jobs, $73 million in new wages to the community," Sorenson said.

An Amazon representative said the 200,000-square-foot facility could bring over 500 jobs, including Amazon employees and third-party delivery services.

Some residents worried the facility could eventually be converted to a data center, but both the company and the contract specify that this would not be possible.

Salgado criticized the sale price as too low for prime real estate.

"It's 58 acres of shovel-ready property, it's prime property along the highway, and we feel $35,000 an acre is too cheap," Salgado said.

Sorenson countered that the city is getting fair value without offering additional incentives.

"The tax benefit that it has, the jobs it will create, we're selling this at market rate, we're not giving a TID incentive," Sorenson said.

Some Finance Committee members expressed skepticism about the current contract, hoping for stronger assurances regarding land use and job creation. Others worried that postponing the contract for changes could jeopardize a deal that would fill a business park vacancy lasting nearly a decade.

The debate will continue when the full Common Council takes up the matter next Monday. Salgado and her supporters plan to attend that meeting as well.

"We'll be here Monday," Salgado said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones

