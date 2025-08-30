Shooting at Sheboygan grocery store leaves one injured, 3 Outagamie County men arrested

SHEBOYGAN — According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times at a Sheboygan grocery store.

Police say the incident happened Friday, Aug. 29, at the Meijer, located at 924 N Taylor Dr. in Sheboygan.

The 22-year-old Sheboygan man was transported, with life-threatening injuries, to a local hospital and later transported via medical air services to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

With information from the victim, Sheboygan police arrested three men from Outagamie County in connection with the shooting. Police say charges will be filed with the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheboygan Police Department, in coordination with law enforcement in Outagamie County, continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459 -3333.

