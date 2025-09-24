Random Lake commercial printing facility to close next year, eliminating more than 100 jobs

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. — A commercial printing facility in Random Lake will permanently close next year, eliminating more than 100 jobs.

CJK Group announced it will shut down operations in February 2026 at its Random Lake location, affecting 104 employees in salaried and hourly positions. The company cited a significant downturn in business at the location as the reason for the closure.

The company shared the news with employees in an email Monday, Sept. 22, which was also posted on the Department of Workforce Development website.

Layoffs will begin Nov. 21, 2025, and continue in phases until the facility closes completely on Feb. 28, 2026. Of the 104 affected positions, eight are salaried and 96 are hourly.

The facility operates as a nonunion workplace with no interplant bumping rights, according to the company's announcement. Sheridan Random Lake said it will ensure employees receive all earned wages and agreed-upon benefits at the time of termination.

