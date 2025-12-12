Sheboygan's Habitat for Humanity opening doors for families with affordable housing initiatives

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan family is counting down the days until they can move into their new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity Lakeside's affordable housing program.

Courtney Olivares and her three children are eagerly awaiting the completion of their three-bedroom home on 22nd and Geele, which is set to be finished by June 2025. The new house represents a significant improvement from their current living conditions.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Our heat usually goes out every winter, there's plumbing that is wrong with the house, the bathtub takes days to drain…and the toilet is always getting clogged," Olivares said.

The project is made possible through Habitat for Humanity Lakeside, an organization dedicated to helping families access affordable housing opportunities in the community.

"Our main goal is to make sure every family, child has a forever home, and that's kind of the start to that family building generational wealth," said Le'Shay Guy, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Lakeside.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

This will be the organization's 53rd home built, with plans to build five more houses in the future. The initiative addresses a critical need in the area where rising rental costs have made housing increasingly unaffordable.

"The rent is so expensive these days," Olivares said.

Participants in the program are required to complete 200 hours of sweat equity before their house is finished. This includes working at construction sites or volunteering at the ReStore, a home improvement shop open to the public.

"I think that's worth the while and that person would pay an actual mortgage just like any other homeowner," Guy said.

Olivares and her family have already completed 113 hours toward their requirement and are well on their way to homeownership.

For her, the opportunity represents more than just a new house – it's a chance for stability and hope for her family's future.

"We're just super, super, super thankful because I don't know what we'd be doing [otherwise]…" Olivares said.

If you want to contribute to this mission, Habitat is hosting its annual fundraising gala, Raise the Roof, on February 6.

More information can be found at habitatlakeside.com.

