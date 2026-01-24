Sheboygan Warming Center launches day shelter as temperatures plummet to life-threatening levels for unhoused

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — With wind chill temperatures dropping to -40°F, unsheltered individuals in Sheboygan are facing life-or-death conditions as they struggle to find warmth and safety.

Gilbert Clark, who is experiencing homelessness in Sheboygan, is staying at the County Warming Center to escape the brutal cold.

"Yeah, we usually get a tent or something, but not this year," Clark said.

The warming center is providing Clark and others with a place to rest and hot meals at the Community Cafe.

Normally, the facility only operates at night, but staff recognized a critical gap in daytime services.

"They fell on hard times, and that's what we're here to support," said Lyric Glynn, director of community impact at the Sheboygan County Warming Center.

The need for expanded services became urgent after Pay It Forward, a local nonprofit that served as a day shelter for the unhoused population, was forced to cease operations.

The organization had been searching for a new location for nine months after their building was condemned for reasons beyond their control.

In response to this gap, the warming center has launched a new day program called Middle Ground. The shelter space operates at Hope Church across the street from the warming center.

"They're open 1:30-5:30, so that's right after our cafe closes and an hour before our warming center opens," said Liz Kroll, executive director of the Sheboygan County Warming Center.

The day program operates on a first-come, first-served basis for 20 people.

"If you're the first 20, you're lucky," Clark said.

Kroll explained: "In two weeks, we're going to reevaluate that with the church and figure out if we can house more."

Through the rest of this weekend, the warming center will remain open 24 hours due to the extreme weather conditions.

"They have a heartbeat, so you have to bring them in," Clark said.

"Show them some dignity and compassion," Kroll added.

Glynn: "Understand that they're just people too."

Acuity Insurance donated $50,000 to the Center this week. The company pledged up to an additional $50,000 matching for community donations.

