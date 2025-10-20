SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The atmosphere in the Sheboygan Area Veterans Treatment Court is filled with applause, smiles and laughter – a stark contrast to traditional courtrooms.

Instead of focusing on punishment, this program emphasizes positive reinforcement.

Watch: Sheboygan veteran court aids local servicemembers with treatment instead of jail

Sheboygan veteran court aids local servicemembers with treatment instead of jail time

The program was the first of its kind in the county when it started in 2012 and only the second in the state at the time. Many of the veterans who take part in monthly appearances are charged with crimes related to substance abuse.

"I have a lot of struggles. Some are day to day. Some just pop up," one veteran said during a court appearance.

While the crime remains on their records, veterans are enrolled in a treatment program instead of serving jail time. Each veteran is paired with a mentor who provides crucial support throughout their journey.

"You learn that you can't rely on alcohol to get your way through life, or drugs to get your way through life," said Rory Wettstein, a veteran mentor with the Sheboygan Veterans Treatment Court.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Wettstein, a Marine veteran, has been mentoring for the past decade and understands the unique challenges these veterans face.

"I can connect with them because I've been there," Wettstein said. "It is kind of to let people know that there are support systems out here for the veterans."

"It's a huge benefit for the area and the surrounding counties. They all are able to use this court," said Craig Stewart, court coordinator for the Sheboygan Veterans Treatment Court.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The results speak for themselves. There have been 46 graduates so far with an 80% success rate, significantly reducing recidivism while providing tailored treatment to those who served our country.

"I feel absolute joy. It's like watching a father having a child born again… and you're proud. I'm actually proud of them. I tell them that," Wettstein said.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz presented two new inductees with a dog tag during a recent session in honor of their first phase.

On it was written one word: "Courage."

She noted, "It certainly takes courage to serve in the military, and it takes courage to reach out for help, and that's what you've done."

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip