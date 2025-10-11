Sheboygan South High celebrates homecoming tradition with community football spirit

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The electricity at high school football games is almost tangible, especially during homecoming week when Sheboygan South took on Menasha under the Friday night lights.

For senior cheerleaders Reyna Ortegon and Aiyana Mallmann, this marks their final homecoming game cheering for the Redwings.

"I think they have really good coaches and are really pushing hard to get their score back up," Ortegon said.

The duo emphasized how homecoming unifies the entire student body as well as the community.

"It gets everyone together, and the school spirit is really there," Mallmann said.

Student Council representatives Emma Martinez, Brodie Hilbelink and Jovanny Soto, all seniors, spent weeks preparing for the homecoming festivities.

"This is just a week that we've been prepping for just forever, so to see it all come together is just really exciting," Martinez said.

The competitive atmosphere on the field maintains a positive energy that draws community members back year after year.

"It's competitive, but it's not angry competitive…it's fun," Ortegon noted.

The strong community turnout creates an experience unlike any other Friday night.

"So many people get excited about it that they want to keep coming back," Martinez said.

For many in Sheboygan, like Soto, the homecoming tradition represents more than just a sporting event.

"We've grown up together, and coming together for a football game is just special for us."

