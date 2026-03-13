SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Fierce gusts swept into Sheboygan Friday, causing damage to buildings and prompting road closures as city officials brace for a late-season winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, ice, and rain over the weekend.

Off 8th Street, part of a roof above condos and a law office hung precariously after the winds rolled through. Debris scattered throughout the area forcing road closures.

Mike Beiermeister Winds caused major roof damage to a building just off 8th Street on Friday.

The Sheboygan Fire Department, working with the Police Department and Department of Public Works, responded to the area just after 1 p.m. Friday for a report of bricks falling from the building.

Crews found that high winds had caused a portion of the roof on the west side of the building to detach and hang from the structure. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Watch: Sheboygan residents, snow crews brace for storm as winds already causing damage

Sheboygan residents, snow crews brace for storm as winds already causing damage

Due to the potential hazard from falling debris, officials temporarily closed the roundabout at South 8th Street and Indiana Avenue. The closure is expected to last for the remainder of the evening Friday.

Vehicles are currently being directed to South Pier Drive, with signage posted along South 7th Street to assist motorists traveling to and from the South Pier Drive area.

Anonymous Damage to the roof of a building off 8th St. in Sheboygan

It's just the start of a potentially rollercoaster weather weekend with forecasts calling for a foot or more of snow in some areas of Sheboygan County.

For lifelong Sheboygan resident Tim Fjeldstad, the intense wind felt unusual. “I feel like I’m not in Kansas anymore,” he said as the wind picked up during the interview.

Mike Beiermeister Tim Fjeldstad lives in Sheboygan. He's hunkering down for the winter storm ahead.

“I’m not going anywhere this weekend. I already rescheduled my doctor’s appointment for Monday and plan to go out for milk, baloney, and bread — that’s your typical Wisconsin grocery list before a big storm.” Fjeldstad joked that basketball games on TV, including the Badgers in the Big Ten tournament, would help keep him inside once the snow starts falling.

Fjeldstad urged neighbors to be cautious. “Be safe, don’t be in such a hurry. Even right now, with a big gust of wind, if you’re with an older person, hang onto them. Make sure your driveways and sidewalks are clear, not just for yourself but for anyone who might walk by. Watch out for other people and be careful — that’s the Wisconsin way.”

He noted that when he called to reschedule his appointment, the receptionist told him many others in Sheboygan had canceled plans in anticipation of the weather.

The storm also means long hours for snow removal crews. Randi and Jared Kielbasa, owners of Finish Line Seasonal Services, handle residential and some commercial plowing in Sheboygan and nearby Manitowoc.

Mike Beiermeister Randi & Jared Kielbasa own Finish Line Seasonal Services, a snow removal company.

Just days ago, they thought winter was winding down. “Earlier this week, with how nice it was, I was almost ready to start putting everything away and get out summer equipment,” Jared said. “But once I started seeing this forecast, I started really paying attention. We’ve had late-season storms before, and I’d rather be ready for it.”

The Kielbasas will begin pre-treating with salt to prevent ice from bonding to surfaces. “We generally go for ice first because it’s unpredictable,” Jared explained. “You can go to one parking lot, and it’s fine, then the next one is frozen solid. Getting salt down builds a foundation, then we can come in and clear everything so people aren’t slipping and falling.”

They said heavy, wet snow is tougher on both equipment and crews. “If we get a foot and it’s heavy, it’s going to be hard on the equipment, hard on us, and we’re going to push through it. We just want to get it all done as safely and efficiently as we can — and then probably sleep a couple days after,” Jared said with a laugh.

Safety remains their priority during storm operations. “First and foremost, we want to keep businesses and homeowners safe — making sure people with high-priority jobs can get in and out,” Jared said. “We have backup equipment ready, and our crews know to check in often. It’s a balancing act battling the elements while keeping everyone safe.”

The City of Sheboygan has declared a Snow Emergency beginning Sunday, March 15, at 6 a.m. The declaration activates strict parking rules.

Maps, guidelines, and updates are available on the City of Sheboygan’s website and through the Snow Information Line at 920-459-3460.

With winds already damaging property and snow yet to arrive, Sheboygan is bracing for a weekend of winter cleanup. Fjeldstad summed up the mood: “We’ve lived here all our lives, we’re used to this. People will take it in stride like always, but just be safe, be smart, and look out for each other.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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