Sheboygan residents relieved historic lighthouse gets new hope as city steps up for repairs

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The 110-year-old Big Red Lighthouse in Sheboygan has been deteriorating for years, but the city is now taking action to preserve this iconic landmark after the federal government stepped away from lighthouse maintenance responsibilities.

I recently received an update on the lighthouse's fate after reporting on its uncertain future in August. The city of Sheboygan has now received application paperwork to take over ownership and maintenance of the historic structure.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel for the lighthouse," Mayor Ryan Sorenson said.

The lighthouse has been a beloved fixture on Sheboygan's skyline for generations, serving as both a navigational aid and a popular destination for fishermen and visitors. However, its condition has declined significantly in recent years.

"Not in the shape it's been. It's been poorly maintained," said Roy Potter, a local fisherman and resident who frequently visits the pier with his dog Muzzy.

During my visit in August, I saw the lighthouse rusting from the inside out, with sunlight visible through gaps in the deteriorating structure.

Sorenson joked that the building appears to be held together primarily by layers of red paint applied over the decades.

The federal government's decision to transfer lighthouse maintenance responsibilities to other entities prompted the city to step forward. Mayor Sorenson said the application process was delayed due to a government shutdown, but momentum is now building.

The estimated cost for necessary repairs ranges from $300,000 to $400,000—if the city's application is approved. However, Sorenson emphasized that grant opportunities could help reduce the financial burden on residents.

"The whole development is a good idea. I don't know if it's gonna raise my taxes yet," Potter said. "But it needs to be done."

The city plans to submit its application and maintenance plans by the end of March.

