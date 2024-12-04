Sheboygan police working to identify woman in relation to dog bite incident

The Sheboygan Police Department is working to identify a woman in relation to a dog bite incident in a store off Calumet Drive.
The dog bite took place on September 19th.
Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo below should call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333
Callers can reference case number C24-17365.
