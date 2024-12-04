Watch Now
Sheboygan police working to identify woman in relation to dog bite incident

The Sheboygan Police Department is working to identify a woman in relation to a dog bite incident in a store off Calumet Drive.
Sheboygan Police Department
The dog bite took place on September 19th.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo below should call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333

Callers can reference case number C24-17365.

