Sheboygan police shoot man after attack, woman who claims the man is her son speaks out

A 23-year-old man was shot by police after lunging at an officer and taking their gun, according to Sheboygan Police.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near North 13th Street and Superior Avenue.

Mark Kreutz told TMJ4 News that he heard the gunfire from his home followed by sirens.

"It was pretty shocking. Everybody was coming out of their houses. Everybody was like what's going on," Kreutz stated.

Cell phone video shows police surrounding a person on the ground as sirens blared in the background.

Sheboygan Police say they were responding to a report of a man appearing to wave a gun. Officers found a 23-year-old man who matched the description. While questioning him police say the man lunged at an officer, assaulted them and took their handgun from their duty belt.

A second officer shot the 23-year-old. Police and paramedics provided medical aid. The man was arrested, taken to a hospital, and then flown to Green Bay for surgery.

The officer who was attacked suffered minor injuries.

Terri McKenzie says police shot her son Tommie Dixon multiple times.

"I just know he left out the house to go to the store and that's the end result," McKenzie told TMJ4 News outside of HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

A Sheboygan Police squad car was seen outside of the hospital.

Police have not confirmed that Dixon was the suspect shot.

Mckenzie says she heard the gunfire on Sunday.

"I went out, and I started going live on my Facebook page, didn't even know that that was my son," McKenzie recalled.

Dixon said she and other family on the scene could not see the man's face. She discovered it was her son when Sheboygan Police came to her door.

"Three hours later, Sheboygan Police came to my door, said your son Tommie Dixon was in an altercation with the police department," McKenzie said.

Mckenzie added that they live close by and that her son walked to the nearby gas station and businesses often.

She claims Dixon does not own a gun. McKenzie questions how he would have obtained a firearm and how the encounter began with the police.

Sheboygan Police say that the two officers involved are on administrative leave.

The officer who fired his weapon is 29-years-old and has been with the department for 2 years.

The police-issued press release did not indicate whether a gun or another weapon was recovered from the suspect.

McKenzie and her family are demanding answers and to view any police footage.

"I want to know exactly what happened with my son and what is his condition," McKenzie stated.

The West Bend Police Department is now investigating the incident.

