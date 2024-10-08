Sheboygan police looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured 60-year-old

Police in Sheboygan are asking for help finding a driver who hit a 60-year-old cyclist and kept going.

New surveillance video shoes the vehicle involved. Investigators say the victim was found lying in the road early Sunday morning near 8th and Spring.

She was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

