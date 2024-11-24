Sheboygan police investigate overnight shooting; 2 injured

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, in the area of N. 10th St. and Huron Ave in the city of Sheboygan.

A 25-year-old and a 23-year-old were transported to local Milwaukee and Appleton hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheboygan police reported that a suspect was quickly identified, and a 28-year-old male was taken into custody on Sunday morning. Charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County DA.

The Sheboygan Police Department says there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip