Sheboygan police investigate overnight shooting; 2 injured

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, in the area of N. 10th St. and Huron Ave in the city of Sheboygan.
A 25-year-old and a 23-year-old were transported to local Milwaukee and Appleton hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheboygan police reported that a suspect was quickly identified, and a 28-year-old male was taken into custody on Sunday morning. Charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County DA.
The Sheboygan Police Department says there is no threat to the public.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.
