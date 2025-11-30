Sheboygan Police Department asking for public's help finding 63-year-old Todd Janssen

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for your help finding missing 63-year-old man Todd E. Janssen.
According to a silver alert from the department, Janssen was last seen walking away from his assisted living facility at 13th Street and Eisner Avenue in Sheboygan at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29.
Janssen was last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket and stocking cap and may be suffering from some confusion. He is a white man who stands 5'8" tall and weighs 180 lbs with blue eyes and is balding with gray and black hair and a slight gray and black beard.
According to the silver alert, Janssen typically only leaves for a couple of hours and was not home for all of Saturday.
Janssen has significant experience with forestry and landscaping and may have been trying to get to a local golf course.
If you have any information pertaining to this alert, Sheboygan PD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (920) 459-3333.
