Sheboygan Police asks people to avoid area of N. 14th St and New York Ave.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of N. 14th St. and New York Ave.
Here's what the police department is saying regarding detours:
"Northbound 14th St is closed to traffic at Pennsylvania Ave. To detour, please go eastbound on Pennsylvania to 10th St.
Southbound 14th St is closed to traffic at Wisconsin Ave. To detour, please go westbound on Wisconsin to 15th St."
The area will be "temporarily" closed to traffic, police say.
TMJ4 News has a crew on the way and is working to learn more. Check back often for updates.
