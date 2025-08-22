Sheboygan nonprofit RCS Empowers celebrates 70 years of supporting people with special needs

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Behind every door at RCS Empowers Inc. in Sheboygan is an activity filled with purpose and heart.

"You get to participate in a lot of stuff that you normally wouldn't in school," said Brazzy Hildebrand, a 26-year-old participant at RCS (Respect Community Solutions.)

RCS is a nonprofit that supports people with varying abilities, including those with physical, mental or cognitive challenges. The organization has been serving the community for 70 years.

"We help them have a full life, a life with dignity and respect," said Martha Vandeleest, president and CEO of RCS Empowers Inc.

Hildebrand describes herself as "bubbly, happy, creative." She channels that creativity into the art class offered through the RCS day programming.

"He did animals, so I thought I would do an animal, and then I did the parrot and Taylor Swift," Hildebrand said, showing off her work.

Karli Mraz has been teaching therapeutic art at RCS for over three years. She said art offers more than just putting paint on paper.

"Creative thinking, decision making, art is a huge self-esteem booster," Mraz said.

"It makes me more confident," Hildebrand added.

RCS also offers cooking classes, computer lab and many other programs. Dani Petzold, 30, is a fan-favorite of the screen time.

"We get to play computer games," Petzold said.

Each individual has a certain learning plan and goals to work toward in the day programs.

"So that way, they're excited about what they're using in class. It's definitely participant-driven," Mraz said.

The organization also helps participants find employment opportunities in the community.

"They can help you find a job out in the community, they're pretty good with that," Petzold said.

RCS also provides real work experience through its on-campus packaging center, where workers fulfill orders from large local companies.

"You realize how lucky you are as an employee to make a difference in someone's life," Vandeleest said.

After 70 years of growth, one thing is especially clear: RCS has become a second home for many participants.

"You get to make new friends," Hildebrand said."You get to be in a family-like setting."

