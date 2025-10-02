Sheboygan launches inaugural film festival featuring international cinema

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan's growing arts community is celebrating a major milestone with the launch of its first-ever film festival, a project that was a year in the making.

A group of local filmmakers, educators, and arts advocates said it was a no-brainer that Sheboygan was the place to host the event.

The inaugural Sheboygan Film Festival runs from Thursday night through Sunday, featuring screenings at local businesses and organizations throughout the city.

The festival will showcase both local work and films from 26 countries, offering genres ranging from horror to narrative to children's.

"I've seen the arts community just grow and grow, and it's because of people who just want to make it happen," said local artist Andrea Covey.

She describes herself as a thespian and photographer with "a lot of fingers in a lot of different arts in the Sheboygan community." Covey cleared her busy schedule to attend multiple screenings.

"I'm really excited that the horror block is here at Jake's. The fact that it's kind of in a basement helps fit the vibe a little bit," Covey said.

Zach Kruse, a film professor at UW-Green Bay and festival volunteer, sees the event as an opportunity like no other.

"I'm very excited just for people to come out and sort of experience cinema and movies in a way that they may not have been able to do in this town before," Kruse said.

The festival offers continuous programming throughout the weekend.

Opening night takes place at the historic Weill Center, a performing arts venue dating back to the late 1920s. The evening features a red-carpet entrance, popcorn, and drinks, followed by a screening of a John Candy documentary in the theater.

Emily Sass, marketing specialist at the Weill Center, promises attendees "a real movie experience."

"For nearly a century, that's what we've specialized in...so we're happy to continue that tradition," she smiled.

The choice of the John Candy documentary reflects the festival's connection to the community's character.

"He's a very warm soul, big-hearted, and funny and humorous…and I think that's the character of Sheboygan," said Beah Travis, organizing chair of the Sheboygan Film Festival.

Tickets and passes are available at sheboyganfilmfest.com.

