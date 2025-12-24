Sheboygan high school senior honors late uncle by delivering pizzas to health care workers each holiday season

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan high school senior is carrying on her late uncle's tradition of delivering pizzas to health care workers during the holidays, spreading kindness in his memory.

Brianna Dana and her uncle Todd Hitsman were very close.

Watch here: Why one Sheboygan high school student is spending another holiday season delivering pizzas to health care workers.

Sheboygan senior honors late uncle by delivering pizzas to health care workers

"He was definitely a person I looked up to most and always went to," Dana said.

In 2022, Todd tragically died in a motorcycle crash. But his generous spirit left a lasting impact on his family, especially Dana.

Heather Dana

"He was never too busy for anyone. He would put aside the time and just be there," Dana reminisced.

Before his death, Todd had visited the hospital to deliver individual pizzas to all the caregivers there as a way to say thank you for taking care of his mother when she was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dana decided she wanted to carry on that tradition.

"I really wanted to show everyone all the kindness that he put out there in the world," Dana said.

This marks her third year delivering pizzas to Aurora Medical Center. This year, the pizzas were donated by Marco's Pizza in Sheboygan.

Heather Dana

But Dana still decided to use her own Christmas money to tip the staff.

She says this is the best way she knows how to honor her Uncle Todd, but she also wants to send a message to healthcare workers.

"I just want to give a huge shout out to them and all the stuff they do for us, working on holidays," Dana said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Her generous spirit mirrors her uncle's. "They really take care of their community," Dana said.

"I just really want Sheboygan to know that there's still hope out there and there are people who care."

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip