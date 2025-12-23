Sheboygan County court sides with ATC in power line dispute, landowners plan appeal

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan County court ruled in favor of American Transmission Company on Tuesday, granting the utility immediate possession of land under easement for the Plymouth Reliability Project.

The decision left dozens of landowners disappointed as they had hoped the court would require ATC to relocate them due to the proximity of new power lines to their properties.

The landowners, organized as Neighbors 4 Neighbors (N4N), packed the courtroom Tuesday morning to hear the ruling. For nearly two years, the group has opposed the Plymouth Reliability Project through public meetings, protests and legal challenges.

"We're here to try to right the wrong," one member said before the hearing.

Dan Kraemer, who runs his family farm, expressed his disappointment with the outcome.

"I've been there 63 years, it'll be 64 on the 12th of January. I was hoping to continue the farm legacy," Kraemer said. "It's a really hard-felt feeling that the ruling went the way it did."

The court's decision means ATC will not be responsible for relocating landowners affected by the power lines. Several community members were seen in tears following the announcement.

Despite the setback, some N4N members are trying to find positives in their legal fight.

"Things like this happen even easier for companies like that if you don't do something or say something about it," Plymouth-area landowner Jason Dahm said.

"If we don't get our point, at least we're gonna make it better for maybe somebody else in the future," his girlfriend, Kim Schmidt, said.

The group had hoped for a Christmas miracle, but said the loss won't end their fight. N4N plans to file an appeal of the court's decision.

"We got let down today, but there's always a brighter side coming," Kraemer nodded.

Dahm added, "The message would be stand up, stay vigilant."

