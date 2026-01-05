Sheboygan County couple loses barn, equipment and chickens in early morning fire

TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. — A barn fire near Cascade, in the Town of Lyndon, early Sunday morning destroyed equipment and killed 10 chickens, leaving property owners Dennis and Carolyn Krahn to assess the devastating loss.

"We got woken up at about 3 in the morning, and we had a great light against the side of the house," Dennis said, discovering their barn engulfed in flames.

The Krahns raced to salvage what they could, gathering a few tools before the intense blaze made it too dangerous to continue.

"We were afraid the roof was going to cave in," Carolyn recalled.

The barn is now destroyed, leaving only charred remains. For Carolyn, seeing the damage firsthand was particularly difficult.

"I just didn't want to see it yet," she said. "Coming up here and seeing it is reality."

The fire destroyed hundreds of bales of straw and hay, several pieces of large equipment, feed, and 10 chickens. For Dennis, who has lived on the property almost his entire life, the sentimental loss adds to the burden.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the fire remains unknown and is still under investigation.

"We're in our mid-70s, and we've talked about not farming anymore, and I think this is God's way to show us it's time," Carolyn said.

Despite the heavy burden, community support has provided comfort during this difficult time. Neighbors and friends have brought food, donated hay, and taken in some of their animals while the Krahns recover.

"You think the world is so dark, and it is," Carolyn said. "But there are a lot of people who still have a good heart and are willing to help and do things to comfort you."

