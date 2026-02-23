Sheboygan community art gallery opens new space showcasing local artists and outreach programs

After 18 months without a permanent home, Sheboygan Visual Artists is opening a new gallery space in the South Pier neighborhood on March 7.

The nonprofit, which has been around since 2007, is made up of 80 members and is focused on connecting the community through visual arts. The South Pier location was chosen in part because of the foot traffic the area draws, particularly in the summer.

The new space includes about 5 artist studios available for rent. When the public visits the gallery, they can also watch artists at work inside those studios.

One of those artists is Carla Lewis, who creates art using old window frames from homes that are around 130 years old. Lewis also works with local students as part of her involvement with the gallery. Fourth graders at Sheridan School each created a tile, which Lewis incorporated into a larger piece of art. The project repeats throughout the school year, with new students contributing to a new piece each time the gallery has an opening.

The organization also gives back to the community through scholarships and outreach. SVA awards two $1,500 scholarships to high school students heading to college. Its Kaleidoscope program brings art workshops to students at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center.

Also on display at the new gallery is the work of SVA's own Vic Valdez whose artistic journey took an unexpected turn during the pandemic. Though his original degree was in watercolors, he began experimenting with recycled cardboard after noticing it being thrown out.

"I said to my wife, I wonder if I can paint a painting in cardboard," Vic said.

That work recently caught the attention of Gov. Tony Evers, who spotted it at Word Haven, a Sheboygan bookstore, during a tour of the city.

"He went into a bookstore here, Word Haven, saw my work, got in touch with me, showed him some work, and I was able to bring it in and hang it in the mansion," Vic said.

The March 7 grand opening is open to the public.

