Sheboygan Christian volleyball team named conference champs, in playoffs after years of growth

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — After playing together since 5th grade, the Sheboygan Christian Girls' volleyball team has built the chemistry needed for a championship run.

The Eagles are heading into the playoffs with a 35-3 record and their first conference championship since 2007 - an extra special accomplishment for the teammates who've been playing together since 5th grade.

"It's kind of our last year together, and we've had so many years to grow as a team," said Samantha Veldkamp, a middle blocker for Sheboygan Christian.

The team has been guided by the same coach throughout their journey together, Melissa Neeb, who has watched the players develop both individually and as a unit.

"They love each other, and they love seeing each other succeed. And we've had a lot of fun memories together," Neeb said.

The Eagles' conference championship this season marked a significant milestone for the program. To put the achievement in perspective, only one player on the current roster was born in 2007, the last time the team won a conference title.

"They've really changed the culture of volleyball at Sheboygan Christian," Neeb nodded.

The team's strong chemistry has been instrumental in their success this season, helping them achieve their impressive record.

"Play like's the number one team…Understanding that you have to put that much effort in if you want to make it far," said Sofia Rodriguez, the team's libero.

However, the Eagles face a challenge heading into the playoffs after senior starter Brielle Claerbaut tore her ACL last week.

"She's always out there cheering on her teammates, building them up," Neeb noted.

Rather than viewing the injury as a disadvantage, the team has embraced it as a reason to shift its mindset.

"We're going to finish out the season for her, so now we have new motivation…that we want to fight for her," Veldkamp said.

"Things happen, but we need to step up and work through them. It just gives us another challenge that we can face and overcome," Rodriguez said.

Sheboygan Christian will face Kenosha Christian in the playoffs that begin Thursday, maintaining their motto of finishing strong.

Veldkamp insisted: "Whenever the last game of the season is, we just want to play like us."

