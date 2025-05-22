Sheboygan buzzes with pride after WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark mentions city in commercial

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Residents of Sheboygan are buzzing with excitement after a recent mention of their city by WNBA star Caitlin Clark in a new State Farm commercial.

“I was kind of like 'No way,' because that's where I live,” Kohler High freshman Gwenn Elliott said.

Mayor Ryan Sorenson chimed in, “Of all the thousands of cities across the states — It's great when folks shout out Sheboygan and we get a little recognition.”

“I feel like my reaction was like 'Wow, that's crazy,'” local nonprofit leader Cedric Foster added.

In the commercial, Kaitlin is pictured sitting in front of a TV, playing along with a trivia game. She answers "Sheboygan" and gets the question correct.

Clark's mention was a significant moment for the community, especially coming from someone with such a prestigious platform.

“Sports play a huge role in connecting our community and empowering youth —especially the work that Flawless Hoops does,” Mayor Ryan Sorenson noted.

Foster founded Flawless Hoops, a nonprofit basketball training and mentoring program in the area

“For the girls that look up to her — it gives them more hope. People from the outside looking in,” he explained.

Foster works with more than 800 participants ranging from ages 6 to mid-40s.

“Even the high school girls, they needed that — being inspired by something.”

One of those young women is Elliott. “Everyone is so focused on LeBron James and Steph Curry, but no. There's Caitlin Clark out there,” she stated.

I reached out to the State Farm team to see why they decided to include Sheboygan in the commercial.

Here's what they said:

We wanted a location that felt unexpected — something that would catch the audience off guard in a fun way during the trivia scene. While there isn’t a specific connection to Caitlin and the city of Sheboygan, Sheboygan, with its unique charm, felt like the perfect choice for Caitlin’s surprise answer.

The State Farm commercial isn't the first time Sheboygan has received a mention in popular culture, whether good or bad.

Previous shout-outs have included references in the holiday classic "Home Alone" (John Candy refers to himself as the "Polka King of the Midwest" and says he's sold records in Sheboygan), the animated movie Surf's Up (Chicken Joe surfs on Lake Michigan), and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (he told Sheboygan to "Suck it").

Chicken Joe: The raddest chicken to ever come out of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. #SurfsUp pic.twitter.com/Grme1I6RVk — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) March 3, 2015

But the recognition from Caitlin Clark has ignited a particular enthusiasm within the basketball community.

Foster is noticing that in his players. “Definitely Sheboygan. She said something about us, oh yeah, it's time to play hard.”

“Just an amazing place with great supporting people," Elliot added. "And athletes for every sport that are amazing at what they do."

