SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Timon Tupper started his career at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center more than 20 years ago with humble beginnings on the facilities crew, specifically as part of the snow removal team.

But Tupper had artistic talents that would eventually be recognized and celebrated.

"I've always drawn ever since I was a little kid. I used to draw little cartoons and comics," Tupper said, noting he also attended film school in Milwaukee years ago.

If you head down to the lower level of the arts center, you'll find the halls lined with intricate murals that Tupper spent four years creating.

"This is the first wall I did," Tupper said, pointing to his earliest work.

"Those were blank walls, so it was just a block that you just walked around in a square," explained Deputy Director of Programming Ann Brusky.

The designs began simple, but Tupper eventually unleashed his creative spirit. Drawing inspiration from the three shades of grey in the floor tiles, he transformed the most unassuming part of the building into an artistic showcase.

"This is probably the one that took the longest, and it's mostly the taping," Tupper said. "I did it all by myself."

Sheboygan Arts Center employee turns artist, inspires with hall of murals

The murals have become more than just decoration. They serve as educational tools and sources of inspiration for visitors.

"Students who go down there for workshops and see these murals. They're just in awe... 'How does somebody do that?' But we've also had educators go down there and think about the math involved," said Brusky.

Additionally, Tupper helped create a collaborative exhibit on the main floor of the center in honor of his late coworker. The interactive piece in the Small Ensembles section includes an 8mm film camera that people can examine.

"And what Tim did is actually that full mission—an artist who made work that engages our public in so many ways," Brusky said.

Tupper's artistic contributions extend beyond the arts center. His pieces can also be found at the local library and at Paradigm Coffee and Music.

Tupper says he's grateful to work in a space that recognizes his talent and gives him a platform to share it with others.

"Possibilities are endless, and if you see something...say something," Brusky said.

Tupper added, "Just keep doing it. Don't stop. The more you practice, the better you'll get at it."

Tupper's Small Ensembles exhibition is on display through February. The mural halls are visible at any time of the year. Ask an arts center employee for access while on-site.

