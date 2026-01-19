Seeing higher winter utility bills? Tips Sheboyganites recommend to save money this season

SHEBOYGAN CO, Wis. — Winter weather can be beautiful, but it can also be expensive for homeowners facing higher utility bills.

Tips Sheboyganites recommend to save money on winter utility bills

In Sheboygan County, the average monthly cost of electricity is $227, according to Energy Sage. However, there are several money-saving techniques you can implement yourself to alleviate the winter financial burden.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends three simple steps to reduce energy waste:

1. Clean under your refrigerator. Dusting off the condenser coils can help regulate the fridge temperature to reduce energy waste.

2. Reverse the motor in your ceiling fan so it spins clockwise. This creates an updraft and pushes warmer air down closer to you.

3. Get your water heater and heating systems checked for efficiency. That could make a world of difference after repairs.

I also wanted to hear from members of our Sheboygan community, so I took to our Facebook group, Let's Talk Sheboygan County - Neighborhood News.

One commenter recommended sealing and repairing windows to keep the cold air out. You can caulk the trim or cover the whole thing in plastic.

Several people advised keeping the thermostat at a lower temperature and adding a few clothing layers for warmth.

You can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day from its normal setting.

For those needing additional help, you can find utility financial assistance through the Wisconsin Public Service Commission's "Budget Billing."

In Sheboygan County, you can connect with the nonprofit Partners for Community Development. The team will help set you up with the state's Home Energy Assistance Program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

