Road America announces 2026 season schedule

ELKHART LAKE — Road America has announced its 2026 season schedule, featuring a dynamic lineup of events.

From vintage celebrations to world-class professional racing, the upcoming season promises more than 50 days of on-track action at the four-mile, 14-turn circuit nestled near Elkhart Lake.

The season will begin with the Spring Vintage Weekend with SVRA, May 15–17, offering fans a chance to experience classic racecars that celebrate motorsport’s rich heritage.

Next, the MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest returns May 29–31, showcasing thrilling motorcycle competition paired with family-friendly Vintage Motorcycle festival-style activities.

The WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints, June 5–7, will highlight some of the best grassroots racing in the country, followed by the INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix Presented by AMR, June 18–21, which brings the stars of North America’s premier open-wheel series back to Road America. Last year’s event had a race-record nine different leaders and the second-most passing numbers on record at the track.

From June 26–28, the Cheese Capital Cup featuring Trans Am SpeedTour will showcase iconic American muscle on the track. Trans Am grids are populated by Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers and Corvettes.

July then welcomes the WeatherTech Vintage Weekend with Brian Redman, July 16–19, a tradition celebrating historic racing machines.

The 2026 edition will feature the cars of the All American Racers, including a reunion of Dan Gurney Racing Eagles, honoring one of the most iconic names in American racing history and bringing together a collection of legendary cars. A tribute to the 60th anniversary of Trans Am with a special invitational race will also round out the weekend.

Closing out July and heading into August, the Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix featuring IMSA, July 30–Aug. 2, will introduce a bold new chapter.

The midsummer race at Road America will evolve into a six-hour endurance event in 2026, with Motul continuing as the title sponsor. Fans can expect hours of non-stop action, strategy and spectacle as top teams and manufacturers push the limits on the 4-mile circuit.

Later in the summer, GT World Challenge America, August 28–30, brings international flair with a weekend of thrilling sportscar racing, including exotic GT3, GT4 and Touring Car machinery from global luxury auto brands like Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche to America’s National Park of Speed.

The season concludes with two hallmark weekends. The Art on Wheels Weekend with VSCDA, September 18–20, offers a unique blend of vintage racing and fan-friendly experiences, while the SCCA National Championship Runoffs, October 2–4, will crown champions across multiple classes.

Season passes are available now at the cost of $580 until Dec. 31. You can click here to find them.

