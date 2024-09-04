RAMMING INTO THE SCHOOL YEAR: Random Lake schools small, but mighty on first day back

RANDOM LAKE, Wisc. — Even with the Random Lake referendum construction in full swing, no one was slowed down on the first day of school.

One high school, one middle school and one elementary school is the size of the whole district — small, but mighty in spirit.

I greeted Ram parents and students as they rolled up to campus.

"It's the first day of school, are you guys excited?” I asked siblings Aubrey and Jackson Wulff. “Yeah,” they both replied confidently.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Aubrey, first grade, is most looking forward to learning. For her brother, who’s two years older, it’s recess.

We chatted right after Mom dropped them off. They both expect to make a lot of friends this year.

I also stopped mom Rosa Lara who was walking her three girls into school. She’s had years of practice with her seventh and fourth graders.

Watch: Random Lake schools small, but mighty on first day back

Small but mighty: Random Lake Rams kick off the school year

But Tuesday was an extra special day. Her youngest daughter started Kindergarten — the last, first drop-off for Lara.

"I'm very excited for them to be back because they're very excited too. I like to take pictures for them. I get to see them every year and then cry when I go home,” she said laughing.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Around my camera setup on the outskirts of the campus parking lot, a long line of cars formed. It happened quickly and disappeared in about the same amount of time.

But the organized chaos didn’t stop at the door.

The hustle and bustle continued inside as students tried to beat the bell to their classrooms — high schoolers in one wing and middle and elementary kids in the other.

It’s one big family gathering at Random Lake.

Jen Pevey’s kids were up bright and early all on their own, first-day jitters she suspects.

"They're more independent, they get more excited. There's always a bit of anxiety,” Pevey noted. “But they do overall get excited as the day arrives."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

She tells me she decided to avoid the line of cars and see her kids off at the classroom door.

I asked her if she had any advice for parents’ first-time drop-off.

"Send your kids off with confidence and hope that they have a fantastic day,” Pevey said.

Lara weighed in too.

"Cherish the moments.”

