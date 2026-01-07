PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Plymouth's newly reopened Nutt Hill Ski Area has temporarily closed less than a month after its highly anticipated return.

Plymouth's revitalized ski hill closed until further notice - Here's why

The ski hill, which reopened December 16 for the first time in over a decade, announced this week it would close until further notice.

"I was excited because I don't remember too much going on here at all growing up here," said Brian Pool, who recently visited with his nephews for tubing after Christmas.

Pool said the boys had a blast during their visit and described the experience as speedy and fun.

"Once we saw it and saw a couple of people go down, we knew it was going to be a good time," Pool said.

The facility cited "tubing operational challenges and feedback received from our guests" as reasons for the temporary closure. Several Facebook comments indicated people had been injured while tubing at the facility.

The general manager confirmed two reported injuries occurred: a concussion and a broken tibia.

During the closure, management is working to reconfigure tubing paths to help people stay in their designated lanes and provide adequate time to slow down at the bottom of the hill.

"I understand some concerns from people," Pool said.

The ski and snowboarding areas are also temporarily closed, though primarily due to recent rainy conditions rather than safety concerns.

The team hopes to reopen the hill on Friday, pending completion of the safety improvements and improved weather.

"It's a great time, and I would definitely recommend it to people," Pool said.

