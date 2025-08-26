PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A 40-year-old teacher from the Plymouth School District was arrested Monday on charges of sexually assaulting a former student multiple times, sending shockwaves through the community just days before the start of the school year.

Officials said the alleged incidents occurred in Fond du Lac County. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

"Just shocked that it happened," said one student.

Watch: Plymouth teacher arrested on sexual assault charges involving former student shocks community

Plymouth School District teacher arrested in Fond du Lac Co. for sexual assault

"I was just really surprised," said another.

"It's just a shame," added a parent

The news has left students and parents grappling with disbelief and concern about safety in their schools.

Jack Schroeder and Josh Kilian, both students in the district, expressed surprise at the allegations against someone they knew as an educator.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"She was really nice. She helped me prep for the tests and stuff — and she was really good at teaching," Jack said.

Parents Nicole Schroeder and Brenda Kilian said they've done their best in preparing each of their five children to recognize and report inappropriate behavior.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

This latest case is a reminder to keep having those conversations

"I felt wow. How close of contact did this come? You never know who might be manipulating your children," Nicole said.

"I've known them for years as a teacher. They've been around a long time," Brenda noted.

"I think it's really important that kids watch out for each other because we're not going to be there. We're not going to be there all the time."

The Plymouth School District issued a statement addressing the allegations:

"Upon learning of the arrest, the district immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. We take these allegations very seriously and are now working to ensure there are no disruptions to learning in our high school courses. Efforts are underway to identify a qualified substitute in time for the first day of school." Plymouth School District

"The reality is that it can happen anywhere," Brenda nodded.

Despite the troubling news, students said they don't want this incident to overshadow their school community.

"It's a great school. One bad thing doesn't define us," Josh said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It's more about the collective group of people that are here," Jack added.

The Fond du Lac District Attorney's Office has not yet received police reports in the case. The DA will review those reports before announcing formal charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip