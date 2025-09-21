Plymouth restaurant owner opens doors to community for Charlie Kirk memorial

PLYMOUTH — At Rumors Roadhouse BBQ, the usual clinking of glasses and chatter gave way to prayer, song, and silence.

About a dozen people stood with their hands over their hearts as the national anthem played before the livestream began.

“I was looking for a place to pay my respects and watch the Charlie Kirk memorial service with other people,” said Donny Rector of Richfield, who drove nearly 50 miles to be there.

“I really appreciated what he stood for and how much he loved on people and wanted to educate the community on how great God is.”

Owner Jeanette Scott said she opened her doors to give local residents an opportunity to participate in a service happening states away.

“I figured I could bring in a lot of like-minded people that actually saw and listened to Charlie’s words and understood the man he actually was,” Scott said. “He was real good at giving everyone their voice — whether he agreed with it or not. And I think we all can learn from that.”

Scott said hosting the event was also about supporting the values she holds important.

“I may not 100% agree with everything he had to say, but I did respect that first of all, he was grounded in his faith, and second of all, he’s an honorable man,” Scott explained.

The Plymouth viewing follows a week of similar gatherings and vigils across southeastern Wisconsin, including in Grafton, Oconomowoc, and Waukesha.

For attendees, the gathering provided a chance to reflect together.

“I just ask people to learn to be kind with each other even when we disagree,” Rector said.

Scott agreed, saying the night left her feeling surrounded by people who now feel “like family.”

