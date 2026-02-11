Plymouth family finds hope with community support after fire destroys home

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A Plymouth family of five escaped with their lives early Friday morning when their home was completely destroyed by fire, and now the community has rallied around them with overwhelming support.

The Ertman family was awakened by their 19-year-old daughter, Aryssa, shouting as flames engulfed their house. Parents Mandy and Terek Ertman, along with their children, made it out with only the clothes on their backs.

"All I know is I was woken up by, 'Fire, fire, fire!'" Terek said.

The family suffered minor injuries during their escape. Terek lost some hair on the top of his head and singed his forehead, while Mandy sustained a burn behind her ear.

Most family members were treated for smoke inhalation.

"The smoke was so thick, I could barely see a foot in front of me," Terek Ertman said.

Tragically, the family's three pets - two cats and a dog - died in the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"The following day we came out to see the state of the damage, and we found them," Terek Ertman said.

The family credits Aryssa's quick thinking with saving their lives.

"It'd be a different story today. I don't think we'd be here telling this story," Terek Ertman said.

Word of the tragedy spread quickly through the Plymouth community, and support began flowing in almost immediately. A GoFundMe campaign established for the Ertmans has raised nearly $19,000 in just a few days.

"We have meal chains going through. I didn't even have to think about school supplies. She didn't have to worry," 16-year-old daughter Tailyn said.

The overwhelming community response has left the family speechless.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"How do we thank everybody? We don't know how to get to everybody. And you've given us an avenue at least to express that gratitude, so thank you," Mandy said to me.

10 year-old daughter Taria added, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who's said, done or anything," before breaking down in tears.

Despite losing their home and possessions, the Ertmans say they feel blessed to have each other and the support of their community.

"The stuff can be replaced. We're just glad we made it out," Mandy said.

Terek added, gesturing to his family: "We literally have everything we need right here."

