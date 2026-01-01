Plymouth celebrates New Year with annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Plymouth welcomed in the New Year with its annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop on Wednesday night.

The annual event, presented by Plymouth Arts Center, is a tradition where a large wedge of cheese is lowered to ring in the new year. Instead of a midnight drop, the drop happened at 10 p.m. to allow more families to participate in the festivities.

The festivities included a complimentary Sartori cheese tasting table, bonfire and hot cocoa, as well as live music by the String Along Band.

Attendees were encouraged to bring party noisemakers and festive cheese hats, with the first 250 families to attend receiving Sartori Cheese gift bags.

Following the drop, the celebration continued with music and dance until 10:30 p.m.

