Overnight fire destroys Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant in Town of Scott

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. — A fire destroyed the Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant in the Town of Scott early Thursday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the restaurant after receiving multiple calls just before 2 a.m. on May 15, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the building had visible flames, with smoke coming from it when deputies arrived.

The building, located near the intersection of County Road A (West) and County Road S, was unoccupied at the time and is believed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

