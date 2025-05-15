Watch Now
NewsSheboygan County

Actions

Overnight fire destroys Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant in Town of Scott

firetruck_1484059777072_52916976_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
MattGush/ThinkStock
MattGush
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
firetruck_1484059777072_52916976_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. — A fire destroyed the Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant in the Town of Scott early Thursday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the restaurant after receiving multiple calls just before 2 a.m. on May 15, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the building had visible flames, with smoke coming from it when deputies arrived.

The building, located near the intersection of County Road A (West) and County Road S, was unoccupied at the time and is believed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-HAMMEL.png

Meet your Sheboygan County reporter: Mikenzie Hammel