Oostburg High faces Kohler Lutheran Christian in season opener for Sheboygan County

OOSTBURG, Wis. — Friday night lights illuminated Oostburg High School as the Flying Dutchmen faced off against Kohler Lutheran Christian (KLC) in their season opener, bringing together two Sheboygan County communities for the beloved tradition of high school football.

The matchup featured an emotional backdrop for several Oostburg families, particularly mothers of senior players who know this season marks their final chapter of Friday night football.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It's fun to celebrate your kids' success, it's fun to support them on and off the field and I mean, Oostburg is kind of a weird community as far as...we show up for everything," said Tiffany Bimmel, who came with fellow mothers of Oostburg seniors, Becky Blake and Tabitha Weavers.

KLC brings a unique dynamic to the field as a co-op team combining players from three high schools: Kohler, Sheboygan Lutheran and Sheboygan Christian. Football is the only sport where these athletes compete as teammates.

"I think it's really cool that us three schools are playing together. We're all real good family, really close during football season," said Dominic Walter, a junior from Sheboygan Lutheran.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The arrangement creates an interesting twist when basketball season arrives and these same players become rivals on the court.

"It's always fun to have that banter, and I think that's what makes us unique," co-captain Michael Putnam

said.

Despite representing different schools and communities, both teams share a common passion for football and the sense of unity it creates.

"We really put our bodies on the line every single play," noted Gabe Hengst, Oostburg senior.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

His co-captain Elliot De Troy emphasized the collaborative nature of the sport: "It's 11 guys all working together. It just shows group effort. It's a big deal for everyone to see that."

For the communities involved, Friday night football represents something special that extends beyond the game itself.

"It's nothing like anything else," they all agreed.

The season opener showcased the deep community connections that make high school football a cornerstone of small-town life in Sheboygan County.

Final Score: Oostburg wins 30-26

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip