One seriously injured after driver crashes into occupied Town of Farmington home

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. — One person was seriously injured after a driver crashed into an occupied home in the Town of Farmington on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon Nov. 16 at a home on County Highway H. Several 911 calls reported that one person was lying on the ground, and that three people had been in the car at the time of the crash.

An initial investigation indicates that, prior to the crash, the driver had been involved in a verbal dispute with a co-worker who had been sitting in the rear passenger seat, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle then left the roadway, entered a ditch, became airborne and crashed into the home, which was occupied at the time.

The driver and front passenger sustained minor injuries and helped extricate the rear passenger, who suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No one inside the home was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The home sustained significant damage, although a damage estimate is not yet available, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

