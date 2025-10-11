One man arrested, another expected to survive after Saturday morning stabbing in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — One man is injured and another was arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Sheboygan.

According to a release, the Sheboygan Police Department responded around 1:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of North Avenue to a disturbance involving multiple people who know each other.

While investigating, officers say they found a 20-year-old man with a stab wound.

That victim received medical attention at a local hospital before being he was transferred to a hospital outside the area for additional care. He is expected to survive.

The release says Sheboygan PD made multiple arrests on scene for various offenses.

One person they arrested was of a separate 20-year-old man who was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office on a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

He remains in custody of the Sheboygan County Detention Center at this time.

Sheboygan PD says it is actively investigating this incident and encourages anyone with information on this case to contact the department at (920) 459-3333.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip