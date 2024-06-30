One dead and child airlifted to hospital in potential drunk driving accident in the Town of Plymouth

MILWAUKEE — A 61-year-old man from Saukville died in a suspected drunk-driving car accident and a child was severely injured in the Town of Plymouth on Sunday afternoon.

The Saukville victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the 12-year-old passenger in his Hyundai was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to treat their injuries.

A 53-year-old man from Plymouth was driving a GMC pick-up truck was driving West on Highway 67 and turned South onto County Road S. where he crashed into the Hyundai, according to a press release by the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO is investigating the incident and will not release additional information until Monday.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Plymouth Police Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Plymouth Jaws for Life, Elkhart Lake First Responders, Glenbeulah First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance and the Sheboygan County Highway Department all assisted with the incident.

