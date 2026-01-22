Nonprofit leaders, parents thrilled about Sheboygan's first Dolly Parton Imagination Library program

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — What would Dolly do? That's what Sheboygan asked itself on the country music legend's 80th birthday this week, and the answer was clear: launch its own Imagination Library program.

The Imagination Library delivers free books monthly to children from newborn to 5 years old, straight to their mailboxes.

"People love Dolly, people love books, and people love kids," said Ryan Willinski, director of Community Partnership for Children at United Way Sheboygan.

Local mom Hanna Maechtle jumped at the opportunity to sign up her 8-month-old son Teddy for the program.

"No, he can't read yet, but already you can see his ability to see the pictures and be drawn to a book," Maechtle said, noting she especially appreciates the mail delivery system.

"I know he doesn't understand that, but as a parent, it's fun to be like, 'Teddy, you got a package in the mail!'" Maechtle said.

The program addresses significant barriers to books.

"Things like transportation to get to a library or work, or scheduling with all the shift work we have here," Willinski said.

The United Way Sheboygan team conducted extensive research before launching the local program. Their findings revealed that families in the 53081 zip code had the greatest need.

In that area, 60 percent of 3rd graders read below grade level, and almost 40 percent of families struggle to afford basic needs like food, housing and childcare—let alone books—making Sheboygan a book desert.

"So, really recognizing, compared to other zips in Sheboygan County, this was the area of greatest need," Willinski said.

Nearly 200 children are already signed up for the Imagination Library.

"It seems so simple just to provide a book a month for a kiddo, but what one book a month can do is really astronomical," Maechtle said.

While Parton's foundation handles book orders and deliveries, it doesn't cover the cost. Local donations fund the program, and United Way needs community support to keep it running.

For $32, donors can provide a child with a year's worth of books.

"A book is way bigger than just a set of pictures or a story that's being written," Maechtle said.

Willinski added: "It's really cool to see the community come out and want to be a part of this," she said.

