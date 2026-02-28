No injuries reported after barn fire on County Highway Y in Sheboygan County

MOSEL — The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says there are no injuries, but a barn on County Highway Y is a total loss after a fire on Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications got multiple 911 calls around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 to report a barn fire at N7965 County Road Y in the Town of Mosel.

Callers reported that the barn was fully engulfed before Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office deputies could get to the scene.

The release says that due to the severity of the fire, the barn and the farm equipment inside of it are a total loss.

There were also three vehicles parked near the barn that sustained burn damage as a result, but nobody was inside the barn during the fire and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office says it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

