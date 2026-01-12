Newly-formed Sheboygan nonprofit art gallery showcasing local talent

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A new nonprofit art gallery has opened on the third floor of Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan, offering local artists a space to showcase and sell their work while providing the community with free access to rotating exhibitions.

Impressions Fine Art Gallery was established about six months ago by founder Mary Grady, who returned to painting just a few years ago after putting her artistic passions on hold for a more practical career.

"If you would have asked me four years ago what I'd be doing today, it wouldn't be this," Grady said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The gallery overlooks Lake Michigan and features artwork in various mediums from artists across Wisconsin, with more than half being native to Sheboygan County.

One featured artist transforms regular delivery cardboard into art pieces.

"If you've got to work, you might as well look at something that's beautiful," Grady said.

Grady wanted to create what she calls "a small hub for big things" where artists could display their work and community members could purchase pieces locally.

The initiative addresses a significant gap in arts funding. Wisconsin ranks 49th in arts funding among all states, according to Grady.

However, data from Americans for the Arts shows the nonprofit arts industry brings over $930 million in economic activity to Wisconsin annually.

TMJ4

The gallery changes exhibitions each season and is completely open to the public with no admission fee. The winter exhibition just debuted last week.

"Taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary. That's the goal," Grady said.

