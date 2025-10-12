More than 80 names added to Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial during annual ceremony

SHEBOYGAN — 86 new names were read aloud one by one during Saturday's annual ceremony at the Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial site.

The memorial honors veterans who are still with us, those who have passed on after their service, and those who died while on active duty — like 19-year-old Samuel Klassy, who joined the Marines in January 2024.

Klassy family PFC Samuel J Klassy on his Marine Corps boot camp graduation day

"He was always smiling," Samuel's father Jarvis smiled through tears. Samuel's happy-go-lucky personality earned him the nickname "Jolly Green Giant" in his unit.

"Life has a different perspective…and what an honor to be his parents," said Marie, Jarvis's wife.

Samuel came home to visit in September, telling his parents repeatedly that he had to be home that week. Six weeks later, he was killed in a training accident.

"You always see it in the movies, but until it happens to you, it's not real," Marie Klassy shook her head.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The Klassys were among many families who attended the name dedication ceremony.

"It means a lot. I mean, it's been a long time since he passed away," said Caleb Koehler, a member of the Sheboygan County Motorcycle Club who accepted his late grandfather's certificate of service.

"He was in the army at the end of the Vietnam War," Koehler said.

The motorcycle club donates $1,000 each year, which sponsors around five name engravings on the memorial.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Now that I'm an adult, I can just appreciate it more, knowing that he's honored on the wall," Koehler said.

The ceremony signifies a community of support and helps people like Marie and Jarvis on their road to healing.

"Now that you see all these names, dates, it just makes you appreciate life even more… To be able to share with other people - their grief," Marie Klassy said.

The memorial ensures the Sheboygan community never forgets those who fought for our country and our freedom.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip