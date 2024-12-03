SHEBOYGAN — Surveillance video captures the moment a car evading police collides with a Sheboygan police car.

It happened Sunday night just after 8 p.m. on Sheboygan’s north side.

Michael Xiong and his family were preparing for bed when they heard the collision.

“We were just getting ready for, you know, getting the kids to bed, you know, after a long weekend, Thanksgiving weekend,” said Xiong.

His security cameras captured the moments leading up to the crash and the collision itself.

A car speeding eastbound on Grand Avenue and fleeing Sheboygan police ran a stop sign, colliding with the squad car with lights fully activated. The police car rolled over.

Man’s security video captures car fleeing police, colliding with Sheboygan police car

Video shows the moments after, where three people exit the car.

“We heard this loud bang, and almost, almost like, like a bookshelf or like a cat, like a dresser falling down and hitting the floor,” said Xiong.

Mike Beiermeister Michael Xiong

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt in the crash. The officer, driver, and two other people in the vehicle all suffered minor injuries.

It’s a situation Xiong believed could’ve been much worse.

“If that car didn't get stopped there, they probably would hit somebody else because you see a lot of people still walking around here this late at night,” said Xiong. “Just very fortunate nobody else got hurt.”

A 25-year-old Sheboygan man remained on the scene and was arrested. He was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheboygan/Kohler Municipal Court for numerous charges, including fleeing and eluding an officer, operating with a restricted controlled substance, and failing to stop for a stop sign.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.

