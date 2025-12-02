SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Two vital Sheboygan County organizations are asking for community support this Giving Tuesday as they work to fill critical gaps in local services.

Local Sheboygan County organizations seek support this Giving Tuesday — from youth to adults

A Million Dreamz childcare center operates with extended hours from 5 a.m. to midnight daily, with plans to offer 24/7 care next year. The nonprofit aims to make childcare more accessible for families who don't work traditional 9-to-5 schedules.

"Knowing that we could have the support day or night if we needed it…knowing that that flexibility is there was huge," said Michael Close, one parent who uses the service.

Close, a father of three who has brought all his children to A Million Dreamz, calls the center a resource like no other.

"They're critical for Sheboygan's economy and for working parents to go where they need to go," Close said.

He describes the facility as a second home for his children, praising its family-like atmosphere.

"It's like an in-home daycare, the kids get to know their teachers, and it's really a loving atmosphere," Close said.

A Million Dreamz operates as a nonprofit to keep costs affordable for families by finding alternative funding sources rather than charging extra fees to parents.

Co-founder Angel Berry says the need is especially acute in Sheboygan County.

"The cost of childcare right now is equivalent to tuition at UW-Madison," Berry said. "We are considered a childcare desert, which means for every one licensed space, there's at least three kids who need it."

Meanwhile, the Sheboygan County Warming Center supports unhoused adults by providing a warm place to sleep during the winter months and hot meals through its Community Cafe, both operating out of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

"It's a small, small thing we can do for the community," said Lyric Glynn, director of community impact for the Warming Center.

Despite running primarily on volunteers, the center faces significant financial hurdles

"We still have a large overhead cost, and that's because running a shelter is very expensive," Glynn said.

Both organizations plan to continue growing their services to meet community needs.

Leaders from both groups are encouraging residents to consider donations this Giving Tuesday to help them continue their missions, serving neighbors of all ages.

