Lighthouse Recovery Center's new meeting series offers fresh approach to addiction support in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A new meeting series at Lighthouse Recovery Community Center in Sheboygan is offering those in recovery a different approach to staying clean, with peer support at its core.

"If it wasn't for going to the Lighthouse, I wouldn't be here standing and talking to you," said Mike Clemme, a peer at the center. "Another day under my belt, Going on two years clean."

Lighthouse Recovery Community Center provides a safe space, resources, and a sense of community for members—a beam of light in the sea of addiction

"[Those] in recovery or seeking to get into recovery," said Jason Latva, Executive Director of the center.

The team recently launched a new meeting series called "What Now?" that details healthy ways to stay clean from the perspective of fellow recovering addicts.

"Things like developing new relationships, setting boundaries, dealing with grief and shame," Latva said.

Unlike Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous, these meetings offer a less rigid group setting where participants can freely exchange ideas.

"Everyone joins in and shares their thoughts and their struggles," said Chris Novak, who has been attending the meetings weekly.

He has struggled with addiction for decades.

"I would say I've been an alcoholic for at least 26 years, all the way back into my teens," said Novak.

He says the meetings have allowed him to view his recovery differently.

"You don't have to do it alone," Novak said.

Though the "What Now" series is still new, it's already making an impact.

"It's been going on now for two months. We've had really good attendance so far," Latva said.

The Lighthouse community encourages anyone struggling with addiction to attend the meetings, which are held Mondays at 12:15 p.m.

Clemme's advice to those still struggling: "Don't give up before the miracle happens. Keep coming back."

