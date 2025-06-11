Watch Now
Large police presence in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — A large police presence can currently be seen near the St. Mary's Church in Sheboygan Falls.

Police have blocked the area between School and Guilford streets.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

