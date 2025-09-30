Johnston's Bakery celebrates 75 years as Sheboygan's beloved family-owned sweet tradition continues

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — In Sheboygan, the Johnston's Bakery pastry cases are filled with sweet treats, and the shelves are stocked with fresh breads.

The aroma wafts out the door with each passing customer, drawing long and frequent lines that quickly dwindle the baked goods supply, especially on a day like September 30.

"[It's] our 75th anniversary. We've been a bakery since 1950," said Mike Perl, plant manager at Johnston's Bakery.

The bakery has remained family-owned throughout its entire history.

"I've been here pretty much my whole life. I'm the fourth generation of Johnston's Bakery. My dad is third, who works here," Perl said.

The tradition extends beyond the family business to loyal customers like Stephanie Noguez, who has been visiting since she was a child.

"I mean, I've been coming for years. Now I take my son and my niece here. It obviously holds a special place in our hearts. We love it here," Noguez smiled.

To celebrate the milestone, the bakery offered donuts for 75 cents each in honor of its 75 years in business. Noguez made a special stop for some mudpies (cinnamon rolls with chocolate frosting) for the occasion.

"It feels awesome seeing all the people that support us as a business," Perl said.

Regular customers Rick Greene and Bill Fabian rent out a room at the bakery twice a week to catch up over coffee and crosswords.

In other words, “Laugh and scratch and tell lies," Fabian joked.

The bakery is a place that feels like home to them.

"The people who work here are very nice, and they get to know you," Greene noted.

When asked about the key to the bakery's longevity, multiple factors emerged. Perl credits the quality of ingredients and freshness of products, while customers point to exceptional customer service.

Greene noted another unique aspect: "Nowhere else in the city has pictures on the wall like this place does, either," a visual, historical timeline of Johnston's.

The business continues to stand the test of time and the taste test.

"I hope they stay in business for 75 years more!" Noguez said.

