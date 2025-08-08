SHEBOYGAN — Racers and their crews are preparing for an action-packed weekend on Sheboygan's lakefront as the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge returns with a new addition to the lineup.

"This park is super nice. I feel like it's a great race site with the beach right there. It makes for good rough racing with the rough water," said Deven Farthing, a professional jet ski racer based out of Atlanta.

This marks the third time Sheboygan has hosted the Midwest Challenge, but the first time the event includes the Aqua-X jet ski races alongside the Powerboat P-1 competition.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

For Farthing, jet ski racing is in his blood. "My dad's been doing it since I was born, you know, falling in love with the sport, watching, and now eventually moving into racing…I just can't get away from it. Ever since I started, I've been obsessed and I can't stop," Farthing said.

The event draws spectators like Sheboygan resident David Warnke, who has a passion for motorsports. "I go to the races out at Elkhart Lake and stuff. I used to race motorcycles…Anything racing…" is right up his alley.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

According to Warnke, the Midwest Challenge brings significant economic benefits to the area. "It brings a lot of money, brings a lot of people from out of state. It's good for the hotels, good for all the businesses and the restaurants," he said.

The numbers back up his assessment. In 2023, the Challenge brought in an estimated $4.7 million and attracted 43 million visitors to the area.

Last year brought in $3.3 million and 21,000 visitors.

Watch: Jet ski races join powerboat competition at Sheboygan's Midwest Challenge this weekend

Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge arrives in Sheboygan

The powerboats, reaching speeds of 120 to 130 miles per hour, remain a crowd favorite.

Austin Blocker, who manages the Canadian Graydel team and races for a Super Stock team in Florida, says competition will be fierce this weekend.

"We are actually leading the points for national titles, so it's going to be a cutthroat race. Everybody's got something to prove," Blocker said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

While the competition is serious, the racers are primarily focused on putting on a good show for fans. "We love racing and we love the fans coming out and enjoying it," Blocker said.

What makes these racers' dedication even more impressive is that they compete purely for the love of the sport. "Because these guys get no reward…nothing. They do this on their own dime and make nothing. That's the beauty of it," Blocker said.

Entry to the Midwest Challenge is free. A block party kicks off the festivities Friday night from 6 to 10 p.m. at City Green, with races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

"I know I'm out there, going to get the wind. So, just got to do my best and hopefully show off for the city of Sheboygan," Farthing said.

Warnke's advice for those considering attending? "Come down and see it. That's all I can say — Definitely worth it."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip