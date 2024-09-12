'It's getting worse fast': Company sounds alarm on drivers illegally passing school buses as kids cross street

An epidemic of illegal passes around school buses is rising across Wisconsin and in Sheboygan County.

School bus video shows cars ignoring stop signs and flashing lights and putting kids in danger in the process.

One company tells TMJ4 News drivers have sped by their stopped buses half-a-dozen times already and the school year is not even two weeks old.

Now they are sounding the alarm to protect their young passengers.

Otte Bus Services has been a part of the Otte family and a staple of Sheboygan County for generations.

TMJ4 News Richard and Jonathan Otte are a father and son team that has run their bus driving company in Sheboygan County for decades. They’ve seen a rise in reckless drivers around school buses this year and are asking drivers to be cautious on the roads.

Richard Otte has been working for the company since 1997. His father had the company before him, and now, Richard's son, Jonathan, is taking on leadership as the company's president.

"It's been six years since I bought it from my grandpa and started working with my dad," Jonathan Otte said.

For the Ottes, the family business is a labor of love. They work closely with Sheboygan area school districts to bring kids to and from school each year. They tell TMJ4 doing that job safely is getting harder.

Watch: Company sounds alarm on drivers illegally passing school buses

Company sounds alarm on drivers illegally passing school buses

"Every year we have motorists pass our buses with the red lights on, but this year we've been off to a rocky start," said Richard Otte.

There have only been 8 full days of school so far but already, the Ottes say at least six cars have blown through the bus's stop signs while students are trying to cross the street.

"They're kids," Jonathan Otte emphasized. "The kids might not see whats going on around them like some adults do and they might step out, you know? It only takes a second."

That's why their route drivers are now trained to prepare for the worst.

"[The drivers] know just because they have their sign out that doesn't mean that they're going to let the kids out," Richard Otte said. "They're going to watch that traffic."

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar spoke to half a dozen parents in Sheboygan County off camera they believe most drivers don't know the rules when it comes to stopping for buses.

"If you see the amber warning lights flashing, that means that bus is gonna stop," Richard Otte reminds drivers.

When the lights turn red and the sign is out, it means drivers should stop least 20 feet away from the bus.

