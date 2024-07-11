'It's a seller's market': Sheboygan's affordable housing shortage strains residents

Paulette Carter is about halfway through her 90-day stay at Salvation Army Sheboygan.

She survives off of her late husband's social security benefits, whose picture is always kept near her bedside, in a heart-shaped frame.

Carter is one of many people struggling to find affordable housing in the area.

“It’s quite difficult to find something under $1,000,” she said.

After leaving her daughter's home in Fond du Lac, Carter needed a stepping stone to more permanent housing.

"I haven't been to a shelter in over 30 years, so when I came [to Salvation Army], I was angry that I had to resort to this," she expressed. "But then I saw the resources and my anger started to lift."

Carter searches for jobs every day to supplement her income, but it's a challenge due to her criminal record. Without more money, she said she can't afford to pay for any of the available apartment units.

“$1,500-1,600 for a one-bedroom, beautiful place," Carter noted. "But no. I don’t have the income.”

According to a recently released Sheboygan housing study, the market for affordable homes has tightened across the board.

Rental and ownership vacancies for Sheboygan have been at or lower than one percent, which is considered an “unhealthy” market.

In January of this year, there were only 34 available rental units.

The high demand for housing comes from increased employment in the area — at companies like Sargento Foods, Acuity among others.

Just in the next few months, Sheboygan should expect 1,500-2,000 job openings to fill.

One way the county is trying to bridge the gap is with the Founders Pointe Subdivision - it's a neighborhood geared toward first-time home buyers.

